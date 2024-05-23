Panthers WR Diontae Johnson addresses concerns about attitude, maturity

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson didn’t have his finest hour in the first quarter of last year’s Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s when this happened . . .

Bengals force a fumble on the Steelers. Looks like the ball was moving before the runner was down. #PITvsCIN pic.twitter.com/R5If1k0EfO — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 26, 2023

Here’s what he said about the play after the game:

Diontae Johnson on the play where he didn’t go for the loose ball from Warren’s fumble: “Nobody is out there trying to mess up. I’m human just like everybody else out there. … That’s not me as a player. That one play doesn’t define me. It never will. … “From here on out,… pic.twitter.com/KrnUxDQJmC — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 29, 2023

And now, as a Carolina Panthers wide receiver, Johnson maintains that he isn’t that type of player.

Joe Person of The Athletic recently spoke with the 27-year-old pass catcher about a wide range of topics—from his thoughts on quarterback Bryce Young to his hilarious mix-up involving head coach Dave Canales. The two also touched on concerns about Johnson’s perceived attitude issues.

“Everybody’s gonna have their opinion about me,” Johnson said. “People are gonna say what they want to say about me. But I know what type of player I am. I know what type of attitude I bring to the table. I didn’t really pay attention to stuff like that. I can only control what I can control. What people are saying about me is their opinion. It’s just words at the end of the day. As long I keep putting my best foot forward and bringing my best attitude forward, they can’t really say anything or whatever they want about me.”

Johnson, at least by his standards, is coming off a down year, one hampered by a hamstring injury and a less-than-stellar Pittsburgh offense. He notched just 87 targets, 51 receptions and 717 yards over 13 games—each of which were his lowest totals since his rookie campaign.

