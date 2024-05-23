Advertisement

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson addresses concerns about attitude, maturity

anthony rizzuti
·2 min read

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson didn’t have his finest hour in the first quarter of last year’s Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s when this happened . . .

Here’s what he said about the play after the game:

And now, as a Carolina Panthers wide receiver, Johnson maintains that he isn’t that type of player.

Joe Person of The Athletic recently spoke with the 27-year-old pass catcher about a wide range of topics—from his thoughts on quarterback Bryce Young to his hilarious mix-up involving head coach Dave Canales. The two also touched on concerns about Johnson’s perceived attitude issues.

“Everybody’s gonna have their opinion about me,” Johnson said. “People are gonna say what they want to say about me. But I know what type of player I am. I know what type of attitude I bring to the table. I didn’t really pay attention to stuff like that. I can only control what I can control. What people are saying about me is their opinion. It’s just words at the end of the day. As long I keep putting my best foot forward and bringing my best attitude forward, they can’t really say anything or whatever they want about me.”

Johnson, at least by his standards, is coming off a down year, one hampered by a hamstring injury and a less-than-stellar Pittsburgh offense. He notched just 87 targets, 51 receptions and 717 yards over 13 games—each of which were his lowest totals since his rookie campaign.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire