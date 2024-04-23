Panthers WR Diontae Johnson admits to hilarious mix-up involving HC Dave Canales

Diontae Johnson kicked off his Carolina Panthers career having experienced a few pretty big surprises.

The sixth-year wideout spoke about those on Tuesday afternoon, following the team’s first session of voluntary minicamp. His first shock, obviously, came when his move to the Queen City went down.

“I was surprised, but blessed at the same time,” he replied when asked about his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I was in Pittsburgh five years, so coming here is different. Just still trying to get acclimated, and I’m just enjoying the process right now.”

Johnson was shipped off to Carolina right before the start of the new league year on March 12. The Panthers acquired the former Pro Bowl pass catcher and the 240th overall selection of the 2024 NFL draft in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the 178th pick.

The 27-year-old would then tell reporters that he didn’t know his head coach, Dave Canales, was his head coach—at least initially . . .

Diontae Johnson said he didn't realize Dave Canales was the Panthers' head coach when they went to dinner for the first time, in part b/c of Canales' energy.

Told afterward he was the HC, Johnson said he was "so surprised." — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 23, 2024

Luckily for Johnson, he’s got that part of his acclimation all cleared up now.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire