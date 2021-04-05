Panthers want to trade up, would be interested in Sam Darnold if they can’t

While it would be cool to see Penei Sewell fall to the Panthers, the team’s top priority has to be getting a quarterback in the first round. Obviously, the recent trade by the 49ers into the top three makes that more difficult. There’s a strong chance that all of the good quarterbacks in this class will be gone by No. 8 overall.

That means trading up to make sure they get one should be the plan for the front office right now. According to Dan Patrick, the Panthers want to move up, but if they are unable to, they’d be interested in dealing for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. On that score, Patrick reports that New York wants a second-round pick but will settle for a third.

Darnold is one of three veteran QBs who might get traded in the coming weeks, assuming their teams draft a replacement early.

The 49ers will likely look to move Jimmy Garoppolo once they take their new starter at No. 3. Trading for him doesn’t make much sense for Carolina as he’d only be a very mild upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater, if at all.

The Jets will of course at least consider dealing Darnold if they take a QB second overall.

There are reasons to like a potential Darnold trade, but for our money Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew is the best of the three. Based on what we’ve seen on film he has the most upside. Minshew also has the cheapest contract by far and would cost the least to acquire as far as draft capital goes.

That said, moving up for a rookie is still the best-case scenario for the Panthers.

