Panthers visit the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -111, Rangers -109; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the New York Rangers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Panthers won 3-0 in the last meeting.

New York is 34-13-0 at home and 55-23-4 overall. The Rangers rank seventh in NHL play with 278 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Florida is 52-24-6 overall and 31-12-4 in road games. The Panthers have a 20-8-4 record in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 49 goals with 71 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 57 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out (lower-body).

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.