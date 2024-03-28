Panthers re-sign Raheem Blackshear

Running back Raheem Blackshear is officially back with the Panthers.

The NFL's transaction report for Thursday shows that Blackshear has re-signed with the team. The move was a formality as Blackshear was limited to negotiating with the Panthers after they tendered him a contract as an exclusive rights free agent.

Blackshear has played in 25 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons. He had 37 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns along with 16 catches for 138 yards in those appearances.

Blackshear has also returned 35 kickoffs in Carolina. He's averaged 26.9 yards per return in that role and he could get even more opportunities to show off that part of his game after the change to kickoff rules that was put in place at this week's league meetings.