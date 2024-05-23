Panthers RB Miles Sanders listed amongst veterans with most to prove in 2024

There’s no doubt, that after the most disappointing season of his five-year NFL career, Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders will have to “prove it” in 2024. Will he, however, even get the chance to?

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named nine veterans with the most to prove in the upcoming campaign. Sanders, who rushed for just 432 yards in 2023, lands on the list—but with an interesting caveat.

Not only did Sanders take a backseat to Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart, but the Panthers also invested a second-round pick into University of Texas standout Jonathon Brooks in the 2024 draft. Brooks, in fact, was the first running back chosen in the class.

So Knox wonders if Sanders will be on the roster come Week 1:

It’s probably only a matter of time before Brooks ascends to the starting role with Hubbard as Carolina’s second option.

If Sanders can’t show shades of the Pro Bowler he was two years ago, he might not even get the chance to earn a roster spot in training camp.

While dumping Sanders after one season would sting, the Panthers could afford to do it. Releasing him after June 1 would trigger a dead-cap hit of $10.4 million but would save $200,000 in 2024 cap space. Trading him after June 1 would save $4.2 million in cap space—though, of course, finding a trade partner could be a challenge.

Along with total rushing yardage, Sanders also amassed career-lows in starts (five) and attempts (129) while averaging 3.3 yards per carry—the third-lowest in the NFL amongst all qualifying players.

