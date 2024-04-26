Panthers to pick up Jaycee Horn's fifth-year option

The Panthers have reportedly made a decision about their option on cornerback Jaycee Horn's contract for the 2025 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will exercise the option ahead of next week's deadline. Horn will have a guaranteed salary of $12.472 million as a result of the move.

The move comes despite Horn missing 29 games due to injuries over his first three seasons. The most recent issue was a hamstring injury that cost Horn most of the 2023 season, but the Panthers appear to be betting that better days are ahead on the health front.

When Horn has been healthy enough to play, the eighth overall pick of the 2021 draft has recorded 85 tackles, four interceptions and 13 passes defensed.