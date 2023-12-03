Panthers are looking for an offensive coach (as they should be)

As the Panthers embark on their second annual coaching search, they'll be doing one smart thing.

They'll be looking for a coach with an offensive background.

That’s the word from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. And it makes perfect sense.

The Panthers need someone who will preside over the development of quarterback Bryce Young. If they hire a defensive head coach, he'll hire an offensive coordinator to work with Young. If it goes well, the offensive coordinator will be hired by another team as the head coach, and the defensive head coach will have to start over with a new offensive coordinator.

The biggest problem for owner David Tepper could be his impatience and his involvement. While there are indeed only 32 NFL head-coaching jobs, not all head-coaching jobs are the same. And most coaches only get one or two chances to stick as NFL head coaches, before being relegated to career assistant in the NFL or washing out of pro football entirely.

As a practical matter, candidates with options (like Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson) could opt to go elsewhere. Where the owner won't be constantly breathing down his neck. Where the owner won't be dropping "F" bombs outside the locker room after losses. Where the coach will be allowed to do his job without interference from someone who thinks he knows how to do the job, but doesn't know what he doesn't know.

The tiebreaker could be the financial offer. Call it a dysfunction premium. Call it hazard pay. Whatever the name, it could be what's needed to get a coach who could go to a better situation to choose to go to Carolina.