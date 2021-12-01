Panthers DE Haason Reddick remains one of NFL’s most efficient pass rushers

In case you thought last year’s 12.5-sack season from Haason Reddick was some sort of fluke, it wasn’t. Because we’re 12 weeks into the 2021 campaign and he’s still at it.

Actually, Reddick’s taken a leap forward from his last stand with the Arizona Cardinals from 2020, as he’s currently up to 10.5 quarterback takedowns with five games to go. And, in addition to being the second-leading sack artist in the NFC, he’s also killing it in the advanced stats.

Reddick is now ranked third amongst all defensive ends and outside linebackers in individual pass-rush win rate. His 25 percent—tied with Philadelphia’s Josh Sweat and Dallas’ Micah Parsons—sits only behind the 27 percent from Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and another Eagle in Derek Barnett.

Pass-rush win rate, as created by ESPN Analytics, measures “how often a pass-rusher is able to beat his block within 2.5 seconds.” So if you’ve watched just about any Panthers game this season, you already know Reddick stays beating that clock.

