Panthers GM Dan Morgan on picking up Jaycee Horn’s 5th-year option: ‘He deserved it’

How did the Carolina Panthers, in the midst of Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft, find time to pick up Jaycee Horn’s fifth-year option? According to president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan, they did so because Horn earned it.

After concluding his ventures through the second and third rounds on Friday evening, Morgan spoke with reporters and was asked about exercising the extra year for their No. 1 cornerback.

“You see Jaycee around here—the work he’s putting in, the dedication, just being here every single day, busting his ass,” Morgan stated. “He deserved it. I think, obviously, he’s had some tough stretches with injuries. But it’s not due to a lack of work or a lack of commitment from Jaycee. So we’re excited about him, we’re excited about his future and just really excited for him.”

Numerous injuries—including a broken foot in 2021, a broken wrist in 2022 and a hamstring strain in 2023—have derailed the early portion of Horn’s NFL career. In his first three pro seasons, the former eighth overall pick has played in just 22 of a possible 51 games for Carolina.

But when he’s on the field, there’s no denying how special of a defender he is—hence the team’s $12.4 million investment in him for the 2025 campaign.

