Panthers GM Dan Morgan asked if Trevin Wallace is Shaq Thompson’s successor

Carolina Panthers president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan may know a thing or two about being a linebacker—seeing as though he was one. So Friday’s selection of Trevin Wallace will surely be one to keep an eye on.

Morgan and head coach Dave Canales spoke to reporters following their second day of action in the 2024 NFL draft. He was asked if the choice of Wallace, a promising youngster at the linebacker position, is the start of a succession plan to veteran Shaq Thompson.

“I don’t know if it’s like Shaq’s successor,” Morgan replied. “Shaq’s played at a high level for a long time. Obviously, we think a lot of Shaq, we think a lot of Josey [Jewell]. We’re really excited about those guys.”

Thompson, who turned 30 years old last week, will be entering his 10th NFL campaign in 2024. He’ll also be entering the final year of his contract, which could mean the end of his long tenure in Carolina.

If that’s ultimately the case, the Panthers may have a potential replacement with the 72nd overall pick in Wallace. But for now, Morgan is hoping the 21-year-old just finds his place as a pro.

“I just want Trevin to come in here—and I think Dave would say the same thing—come in here, learn, compete, earn the respect of these veterans out there. I think that’s the main thing just coming in as a rookie—just growing, getting behind the right veteran leadership, just kinda find his way.”

