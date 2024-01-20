Panthers complete interview with Ben Johnson

The Panthers conducted their 11th interview for their open head coaching position, the team announced.

Carolina completed a virtual meeting with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday. Johnson also had a virtual interview scheduled with the Commanders on Friday.

He was the Lions' passing game coordinator in 2021 before earning a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2022. The Lions have ranked in the top five in both total offense and passing offense during Johnson's tenure leading them.

Johnson spent his first seven seasons with the Dolphins before landing in Detroit in 2020.

Johnson is viewed as a favorite for the Carolina job but also was viewed as a favorite last year before he announced he was withdrawing from consideration and staying in Detroit.

At 37, he would be the youngest head coach in the NFL if hired. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, who is three months older than Johnson, currently is the NFL's youngest head coach.

The Panthers also have completed interviews with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor.