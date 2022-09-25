Panthers beat Saints 22-14 as Christian McCaffrey rushes for 108 yards

The Saints couldn’t get out of their own way Sunday.

They had three turnovers, one of which was returned for a touchdown, seven penalties, a blocked field goal and a missed field goal. It added to a 22-14 loss for New Orleans.

Both teams now sit 1-2.

Alvin Kamara was stripped of the football by Frankie Luvu in the first half, with Marquis Haynes Sr. running 44 yards to the end zone with the scoop and score.

The Saints had 426 yards, but it wasn’t enough.

Jameis Winston went 25-of-41 for 353 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions.

Henry Anderson blocked a 30-yard Wil Lutz attempt near the end of the second quarter, and Lutz missed a 48-yard try wide right with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter.

The Panthers gained only 293 yards, but it was enough.

Laviska Shenault Jr. caught a 67-yard pass from Baker Mayfield for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, one of two catches Shenault had for 90 yards.

Eddy Pineiro had field goals of 45, 48 and 34 yards to complete scoring drives of 40, 52 and 19 yards.

Mayfield was 12-of-25 for 170 yards and the touchdown, and Christian McCaffrey 108 yards on 25 carries.

