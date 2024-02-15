Palm Beach Gardens girls basketball survives playoff thriller against gritty Palm Beach Central

PALM BEACH GARDENS − A third quarter surge has secured Palm Beach Gardens' girls basketball's ticket to the next round of playoffs.

Gardens built on a three-point halftime lead to defeat Central 69-51 in Wednesday's region quarterfinal matchup in a thrilling matchup that sees the Broncos (11-12) season end.

Gardens senior Kyana Poitier, who finished with a team-high 28 points, led the charge out of the locker room, putting in four buckets to contribute to her team's big third quarter which left the Broncos down by 19 heading into the fourth quarter.

Poitier, who's eighth in the state in rebounds with an average 15.2 per game, was supported by a 20-point outing from fellow senior Alicia Russell.

Sophomore Latasha Whyte added 10 points, including the three-point buzzer beater that closed out the first half after Central sophomore Izabelle Vilmont took the lead, 26-25, with a drive to the net following a misfired pass for Gardens. Whyte also made Gardens' first score of the fourth quarter, which didn't happen until a little over three minutes remained with a gritty Central chipping away at an eight-point deficit.

Seniors Emily Guillen and Tamia Coleman were top scorers for Central with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Gators ready for return to region semifinals

Now that the Broncos have been corralled, Gardens is on to the second round of 7A state playoffs. The school will host the winner of No. 3 Oak Ridge, based out of Orlando, and No. 7 Fort Pierce Central for semifinals on Monday.

Last February, the Gators lost in the region semifinals at Oak Ridge, ending a season which saw the Gators turn around from 7-10 to 16-9 overall.

The Pioneers are currently ranked No. 59 in the state compared to No. 23 Gardens.

Although Oak Ridge returns top-scoring point guard in senior Zahariah Jones, who is averaging 17.2 points, eight rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game this season, this Gardens team is bringing back starters with the postseason experience it lacked in 2023.

