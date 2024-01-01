Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks among inactives for Week 17 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers will be without Christian Watson and rookie Dontayvion Wicks at wide receiver for Sunday night’s must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings. Watson, who was listed as doubtful, and Wicks, who was questionable, are both among the Packers’ inactives for Week 17.

There is good news: defensive lineman T.J. Slaton and safety Darnell Savage, two starters on defense dealing with injuries, are active.

Can the Packers score enough points on offense without two top options at receiver?

Wicks suffered a chest injury during last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t practice this week and was likely closer to doubtful than truly questionable to play on Sunday night.

Watson will miss his fourth consecutive game since injuring his hamstring against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3.

Without Watson and Wicks, the Packers will have Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton available at wide receiver.

Veteran linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is also inactive. He is missing his second straight game with a lingering neck issue. Isaiah McDuffie will start next to Quay Walker.

The other two inactives are healthy scratches: outside linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. and offensive tackle Caleb Jones.

The Packers and Vikings are scheduled for a 7:20 kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Packers inactives

Christian Watson

Dontayvion Wicks

Brenton Cox Jr.

De’Vondre Campbell

Caleb Jones

Vikings inactives

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

QB Josh Dobbs

S Theo Jackson

G Chris Reed

OT Hakeem Adeniji

WR Jalen Nailor

DL Jaquelin Roy

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire