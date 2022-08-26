Packers WR Amari Rodgers flashes gadget value in preseason finale

The Green Bay Packers made a concerted effort to get the ball to Amari Rodgers in the preseason finale on Thursday night, and the second-year wide receiver produced a few splash plays in a gadget-type role.

Rodgers lined up wide, in the slot and in the backfield and was the No. 1 kickoff and punt returner. He handled seven total touches on offense and one kickoff return.

To open the game, Rodgers made a man miss on a busted kickoff return and advanced the ball almost to the 20-yard line, negating what could have been a negative play.

Coach and playcaller Matt LaFleur got him going early. Rodgers received three carries and gained 17 yards, including 11 on a run from the backfield and a few more on a jet sweep. He also caught four passes for 39 yards, with the notable catch coming on a 15-yard completion on an in-breaking route to convert a third down.

Rodgers shed weight to get more explosive in his second season but has struggled at times during the preseason to create separation in the passing game. The best chance for Rodgers to get the ball in space for the Packers offense this season is on gadget plays where LaFleur can move him around the formation and provide easy touches, including runs from the backfield.

Rodgers has a running back build and good vision with the ball in his hands. Handoffs and jet sweeps could be ways of keeping him involved while he continues to develop as a receiver. There’s a role for gadget plays in the Packers offense; just a few years back, Tyler Ervin operated as the primary jet-sweep option and was effective in the role.

Overall, Rodgers’ touches on offense gained 56 yards against the Chiefs.

The composition of the receiver position will be interesting to track as final cuts loom on Tuesday. Rodgers, as a third-round pick in his second season who is the most likely kick and punt returner, is probably safe. But rookie Samori Toure caught six passes for a game-high 83 yards on Thursday night, and Juwann Winfree had a few strong blocking reps early in the contest.

Will the Packers keep seven receivers? Rodgers made a strong case for his value in a specific role in the preseason finale.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire