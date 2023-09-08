Packers will be without key playmaker vs. Bears on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will dodge one of the most dynamic players on the Packers when they host Green Bay for the regular season opener this Sunday. On Friday, the Packers ruled out wide receiver Christian Watson due to a hamstring injury.

Watson is one of the most highly anticipated players on the Packers this year he caught 41 balls for 611 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last year. Watson had a slow start to 2022, but improved dramatically as the year went on, leading some to believe he’s in line for a breakout season in 2023.

Further, No. 2 wide receiver Romeo Doubs is questionable to play with a hamstring injury.

"Everything is progressing the way I'm supposed to do and everything that I'm supposed to do and I'm executing it the right way," said Doubs on Thursday via Packers.com. "However, this is a day-to-day thing."

If Doubs can’t go, that would leave a trio of rookies– Jayden Reed, Malik Heath and Dontayvion Wicks– to take over as the team’s top wide receivers.

It’s worth noting that franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari does not have a game designation for Sunday, despite missing all three practices this week. Bakhtiari tore his ACL in 2020 and has had a long road back to full health, including three surgeries along the way. He played in only one game in 2021 and 11 games last season.



Meanwhile the Bears have a nearly clean bill of health heading into the game. They only listed special teams linebacker Dylan Cole as questionable for Week 1.

