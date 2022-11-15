Packers to wear all-white ‘Color Rush’ uniforms on TNF vs. Titans

The Green Bay Packers will be wearing the team’s all-white “Color Rush” uniforms in primetime on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Not only does the team’s official game program for Week 11 tease the look on the cover, but safety Johnathan Abram told Kassidy Hill of PackersNews.com that the Packers will be wearing the all-whites on Thursday night.

The Packers have worn the “Color Rush” uniforms four times in the past, including primetime wins over the Chicago Bears in 2016 and 2017 and the Detroit Lions in 2019.

The Packers are 3-0 when wearing the all-whites at home and 0-1 on the road (2018 at Seattle).

Here are some photos of the look from previous games:

