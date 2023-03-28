Packers want ‘premier picks or players’ for Aaron Rodgers but don’t need first-round pick from Jets

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he doesn’t need a first-round pick back from the New York Jets in a trade for Aaron Rodgers, but he knows the value of Rodgers as a player and wants to be fairly compensated by the Jets with picks or players.

“That’s not a necessity, but at the same time, the value of the player, he’s a premier player. So I think getting premier picks or players back for that is important,” Gutekunst said Monday at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix.

The Jets currently own the 13th overall pick in the first round and picks No. 42 and 43 in the second round. Adding the 13th pick would give the Packers – who also own the 15th overall selection – two picks within a three-pick sequence in the first round, but Gutekunst is remaining firm but flexible in negotiations.

“I think fair value for the player is important. There’s risk to all this,” Gutekunst said. “I’m hopeful and confident we’ll be able to reach a conclusion at some point.”

Gutekunst said he’s been talking to the Jets for “a couple of weeks,” talks with Joe Douglas haven’t stalled at any point, and he already spoke with Douglas about the trade in Phoenix.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions, I’ve known Joe for a long time,” Gutekunst said. “They’ve been really good discussions. Really cordial. We’ll continue to have those conversations and hopefully, we’ll come to an agreement sooner than later.”

Gutekunst said he’s not in a rush to trade Rodgers but hopes to get it done “soon.” He also didn’t rule out accepting 2024 draft picks but said earlier picks – meaning in 2023 – would be better.

Can the Packers wait? Gutekunst said he’d be willing to wait until May or June or later.

“As long as it takes,” Gutekunst said. “It has to work for both parties. We’re both committed to figuring that out. But it’s in their court. We’ll see where it goes.”

