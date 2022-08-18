Packers vs. Saints: How to watch, listen, stream preseason game

The Green Bay Packers will play the team’s only home preseason game of the 2022 season on Friday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt LaFleur’s team dropped the preseason opener last week in San Francisco. Facing the Saints on Friday will end a four-day visit from Dennis Allen’s team that included a pair of joint practices in Green Bay.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the preseason game:

What: New Orleans Saints (0-1) at Green Bay Packers (0-1)

When: Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV Channels: Packers TV Network

Radio: Packers Radio Network

Stream: NFL+

Televised Areas: Locally

Local networks: WTMJ-TV, WGBA-TV, WQOW-Eau Claire, WXOX-La Crosse, WKOW-Madison, WAOW-Wausau, KQDS-Duluth/Superior, WLUC-Marquette, WMBD-Peoria, KCCI-Des Moines, KWWL-Cedar Rapids, KTVI-St. Louis, KETV-Omaha, KNDB-Bismarck, KRDK-Fargo, KNDM-Minot, KDLT-Sioux Falls, KYUR-Anchorage, KATN-Fairbanks, KJUD-Juneau

Unlike last week, Friday night’s contest will not be nationally televised on NFL Network. Packers.com will carry a live broadcast of the radio broadcast, however. NFL+ carries out-of-market preseason games.

