Packers vs. Saints preview: 6 things to know about Week 1

The Green Bay Packers will open the highly-anticipated 2021 season with a trip to Jacksonville to play the New Orleans Saints, creating an important Week 1 meeting of 2020 playoff teams from the NFC.

The game was moved from New Orleans to Jacksonville due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Here is everything to know about the Packers’ Week 1 game:

Game information

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m. CT Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida Referee: Carl Cheffers TV: FOX TV broadcast map, via 506 Sports:

Last meeting: Packers 37, Saints 30 (2020)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, Allen Lazard broke out with 146 receiving yards and a touchdown and Za'Darius Smith delivered a crucial takeaway in the fourth quarter as the Packers won a back-and-forth battle in the Superdome in Week 3. Even without Davante Adams, the Packers scored 37 points and improved to 3-0. A Herculean effort from Alvin Kamara wasn't enough for the Saints, who had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter but were turned away by Smith. He recovered a fumble from Taysom Hill near midfield and set up the Packers' go-ahead score.

Saints QB: Jameis Winston

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Gone is Drew Brees, who retired this offseason. He'll be in the Hall of Fame in five years. Taking his place to open the 2021 season will be Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft who is attempting to revive his career in New Orleans. He was terrific in the preseason, helping him beat out Taysom Hill for the starting job. Hill may get chances to run gadget plays at quarterback, but Winston – who threw 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions during his last season as a starter in 2019 – will be the primary passer. His career passer rating is 86.9. While Brees was hyper-accurate, Winston will be more capable of pushing the ball down the field. He'll also be more prone to turnovers.

Story continues

Saints players to watch

(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

RB Alvin Kamara: Four-time Pro Bowler tortured the Packers last season, catching 13 passes and producing 197 total yards and two touchdowns. Equally dangerous as both a runner and receiver, and few are better in the open field. Scored 21 touchdowns in 2020. DL Cameron Jordan: Has at least seven sacks in nine straight seasons, including 7.5 in 2020. Dominant edge run defender. CB Marshon Lattimore: Three-time Pro Bowler has third-most pass breakups over the last four years. Gave up seven touchdown passes into his coverage last season. DL Marcus Davenport: The Saints traded up with the Packers to get in 2018, setting in motion events that led to Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage landing in Green Bay. Has 85 total pressures over the last two seasons. WR Marquez Callaway: Starter at receiver with Michael Thomas on PUP list. Caught 21 passes as a rookie but dominated the preseason and could be a top target in 2021.

Injuries to know

The Packers listed edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster and safety Vernon Scott on the initial injury report on Wednesday. All three could be in danger of missing Week 1, although Smith (back) and Lancaster (back) practiced in a limited capacity. Left tackle David Bakhtiari is on the PUP list. The Saints only listed cornerback Ken Crawley on the injury report. He missed practice with a hamstring injury. Receiver Michael Thomas is on the PUP list.

Perfect openings

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23).

The Packers are 2-0 in Week 1 games under coach Matt LaFleur, with both wins away from home (at Chicago in 2019, at Minnesota in 2020). LaFleur will try to make it three-for-three in season openers on Sunday in Jacksonville. Overall, the Packers have won six straight Week 1 games and 11 of the last 14.

1

1

1

1