Packers vs. Cowboys wild card playoff live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

Flagship NFL franchises renew their celebrated playoff rivalry when the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers for a wild-card playoff game at AT&T Stadium.

While this will mark the ninth time that these two teams have met in the postseason – tying it for the most such matchups in league history – this will be the first time that the Cowboys and Packers have met during the wild-card round.

The favored Cowboys are in a good position to reach their first NFC championship game since the 1995 season. The Cowboys own the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed, and would host two playoff games before potentially going on the road for the NFC title game. This is big for the Cowboys, who have won 16 consecutive home games. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy faces his former team, one which he helped lead to Super Bowl glory more than a decade ago inside AT&T Stadium.

Having the youngest team in the NFL didn't stop the Packers from returning to the playoffs after a one-year absence. Of the 53 players on the Packers' roster, 27 are either in their first or second NFL seasons. Jordan Love did something Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers before him could not do, lead the Packers to the playoffs in his first season as starting quarterback.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the Packers-Cowboys playoff game. Follow along.

Packers vs. Cowboys game time?

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

The Packers vs. Cowboys wild-card playoff game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Packers vs. Cowboys how to watch?

TV channel: FOX

The Packers-Cowboys playoff game can be seen on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) will be on the call, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing updates from the sideline. The game will be streamed via FOX Sports and is also available to stream for free on Fubo.

Packers vs. Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds

The Cowboys are favorites to defeat the Packers, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Cowboys (-7)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-350); Packers (+275)

Over/under: 51

USA TODAY Sports' staff picks for the game:

Safid Deen: Cowboys 30, Packers 20

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 26, Packers 21

Victoria Hernandez: Cowboys 35, Packers 20

Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys 34, Packers 30

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 27, Packers 18

