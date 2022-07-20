Packers work out veteran wide receiver John Brown

The Packers tried out veteran WR John Brown, who bounced around with four teams last season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2022

The Green Bay Packers worked out veteran wide receiver John Brown, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

No signing was reported on the league’s transaction report on Wednesday.

Brown, who has played in 100 career games, appeared in just four games with four different teams last season. He didn’t catch a pass on three targets.

Matt LaFleur and the Packers could be interested in seeing if Brown is healthy and if his speed can add something to the team’s receiver room to start training camp.

We here at Packers Wire originally suggested the idea of signing Brown in free agency in February of 2019.

Brown signed with the Buffalo Bills a month later and was a difference-maker, catching 72 passes for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns during the 2019 season. He played in just nine games due to injury in 2020 and then couldn’t get on the field in 2021.

Brown, a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, is now 32 years old.