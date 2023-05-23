Packers sign undrafted rookie WR Jadakis Bonds

The Green Bay Packers signed wide receiver Jadakis Bonds before the start of Tuesday’s practice at OTAs, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Bonds (6-3, 206) went undrafted out of Hampton. He holds school records for receiving touchdowns in a single season and both receiving touchdowns and receptions in a career.

Over 40 games, Bonds caught 180 passes for 2,731 yards and 34 touchdowns, including 10 scores in 2022.

Bonds took part in the Washington Commanders rookie minicamp as a tryout player following the draft.

Bonds was invited to and participated at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Before the draft, Bonds ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds, hit 34″ in the vertical leap, covered 10-3 in the broad jump and finished the three-cone drill in 7.32 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.38 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 4.86 out of 10.0.

Bonds is joining a Packers roster that now features 11 wide receivers, including six first-year rookies.

The corresponding roster move was releasing tight end Nick Guggemos.

