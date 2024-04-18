Packers sign tackle Andre Dillard, former first-round draft pick

Andre Dillard (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers signed offensive tackle Andre Dillard, the team announced on Thursday.

Headed into his sixth season out of Washington State, Dillard was originally drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He started 10 games for the Tennessee Titans last season after a four-year stretch with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted him.

In his five NFL seasons to date, Dillard has started 19 of the 59 regular-season games he has played in. That included a career high 16 games played for Tennessee last season. He has also played in five playoff games.

The Packers said Dillard will wear No. 73.

Dillard's signing is the latest in what has been a headline-making offseason for Green Bay. At the onset of free agency, the Packers released veteran offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones.

The Packers also signed free agent running back Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing in 2022, to lead the backfield. Kicker Greg Joseph signed as a free agent as well.