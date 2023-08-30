Packers sign QB Alex McGough to practice squad

Alex McGough will return to the Green Bay Packers as the No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad, per Aaron Wilson.

McGough, who signed with the Packers in July, played in two preseason games. He completed 4-of-5 passes for 69 yards, including a 52-yard completion to Jadakis Bonds on the Packers’ game-winning touchdown drive during the preseason finale.

Per PFF, McGough took one sack, had one big-time throw (52-yarder) and one turnover worthy play over seven dropbacks during the preseason.

McGough, a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, was the USFL’s MVP during the 2023 season. At 27 years old, McGough is the oldest quarterback on the roster. He previously spent time with the Seahawks, Jaguars and Texans, including stints on the practice squad.

The Packers kept starter Jordan Love and rookie backup Sean Clifford on the 53-man roster.

