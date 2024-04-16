Packers re-sign Emanuel Wilson, Daniel Whelan

The Packers formally re-signed a pair of their exclusive rights free agents as they got together for the start of their offseason program on Monday.

Running back Emanuel Wilson and punter Daniel Whelan were unable to negotiate with other clubs once they were tendered by the Packers, so their return was a formality. The NFL's daily transaction report showed that they have officially rejoined the team.

Wilson ran 14 times for 85 yards and caught four passes for 23 yards in seven regular season games last year. He also ran 12 times for 36 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards in the playoffs.

Whelan posted a net of 39.4 yards per kick in his first season handling punting duties in Green Bay.