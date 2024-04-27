Packers select Georgia State OT Travis Glover at No. 202 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover at No. 202 overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Glover was a five-year starter and finished his collegiate career with a school-record 57 starts. He started 35 games at left tackle, 18 games at right tackle and four at left guard, playing over 4,000 total snaps. His versatility at the collegiate level could give him four-position versatility in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Glover allowed 12 total pressures and committed five penalties in 2023. Over 1,881 career pass-blocking snaps, Glover allowed 11 sacks and 85 total pressures and committed 15 penalties.

Glover (6-6, 317) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.27 seconds and posted poor numbers in the jumps and agilities. His Relative Athletic Score is 4.17 out of 10.0.

Glover competed at the Senior Bowl.

Glover joins first-round pick Jordan Morgan and fifth-round pick Jacob Monk as the three offensive line picks for the Packers so far in the 2024 NFL draft.

