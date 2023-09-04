Packers run defense will be tested right away by Bears offense

The Green Bay Packers run defense is going to be tested right away this season when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

At running back, Chicago has Khalil Herbert who averaged 5.7 yards per rush last season—the second highest mark in football, according to PFF. Herbert missed the second matchup with the Packers last season, but in Week 2, he totaled 38 yards on just four carries.

Then, of course, at quarterback, there is Justin Fields who rushed for over 1,100 yards last season, including a 55-yard touchdown run against Green Bay in Week 13. The Bears also added Texas running back Roschon Johnson in this year’s draft. Over four seasons with the Longhorns, Johnson averaged 5.6 yards per rush.

Last season, the Bears offensive line would rank sixth in run-blocking grade from PFF and fifth in ESPN’s run-block win rate metric. They also signed tight end Marcedes Lewis this offseason, although the team will be without Teven Jenkins for the first few games.

“That’s the number one key, man,” said Kenny Clark on Monday when asked about slowing the Chicago run game. “They’re a run first team, whether it’s Justin Fields running the ball, or 24 running the ball. They’re a run first team.

“They got a good offensive line. Guys that’s really good run blockers. Marcedes (Lewis) is there now and he’s a really good blocker for them. So we are going to have our hands full in the run game and that’s going to be the number one priority, for sure stopping the run and stopping Justin Fields.”

Containing the run was again an issue for the Packers defense in 2022, as has been the case in previous years. In yards per rush allowed, Green Bay ranked 28th. In Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric they ranked 31st.

If we are going to see an improved defense from Green Bay this year, it all starts up front with slowing the run. This will put opposing offenses in predictable passing situations, allowing the pass rush – the strength of this unit – to get after the quarterback, along with putting the playmakers that the Packers have at cornerback in position to be aggressive to make make plays on the ball. On the flip side, an offense that stays ahead of the sticks has the entire playbook at their disposal and is the one doing the dictating.

At the end of the day, we have to see the Packers defensive front perform when it matters during the regular season. But what I will say is that this unit did look a lot faster this summer with Devonte Wyatt taking on a larger role and the additions of Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks. TJ Slaton also appears to have taken a big step forward in his third season.

Rather than just occupying space, this group was consistently able to shoot gaps and and create a steady push into the backfield against both the run and the pass. They also flowed really well sideline-to-sideline whether in pursuit of the ball carrier or the quarterback, limiting run plays outside with the help of the edge rushers.

“We got a different plan,” said Clark about what will be different this season. “You’ll see on Sunday as far as the plan. As far as the techniques and everything, how we playing defense, we’re just being more aggressive. Going to move a little bit. You got guys like myself, TJ, D-Wy that’s can play stout and get off of blocks. That’s all we got to do. Get off blocks at the end of the day. Stop the run and plug gaps.”

As far as what that plan is, as you’d imagine, Clark was tight lipped ahead of Sunday’s matchup. However, it could include the different play style mentioned above. We’ve also seen this defensive front using a lot more post-snap movement this preseason, such as stunts and twists, not to mention that there is a lot more versatility within at this position. With Slaton taking on a larger role in the middle, that could also mean more opportunities for Clark at defensive end, which should provide him with more one-on-one opportunities.

Until the Bears offense shows otherwise, stopping them on the ground should be where the emphasis lies for Green Bay. This will putt Fields in long down-and-distance situations and help make the Chicago offense one-dimensional. With that said, as we’ve seen over the years, that is a task that’s much easier said than done for this Packers defense.

It does sound like changes are on the way, which is a good sign—we all know what the definition of insanity is. This is also a position group that performed well throughout the summer. While it sounds like things could be heading in the right direction, after years of struggling to stop the run, this defense has to prove that they can make plays in this capacity when it matters. And right away, this Bears offense will stress test this inexperienced unit and the adjustments that Joe Barry and Co. made.

“It’s been good,” said Clark about the play of the defensive front this summer. “All those guys have been coming in ready to work every single day. Being intentional about the work. Coming in with a purpose and that’s all you can ask for.

“They playing fast and we putting a lot on them as rookies, with KB (Karl Brooks) and Colby (Wooden), and with D-Wy (Devonte Wyatt) and TJ (Slaton) they got some snaps under their belt but they’re still young. We are putting a lot on their plates and they’re doing a really good job. I’m excited to get out there on Sunday and play ball with them.”

