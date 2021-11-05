Packers rule out DL Kingsley Keke (concussion) vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers gave official injury designations for three players leading into Sunday’s Week 9 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team ruled out defensive lineman Kinglsey Keke (concussion) and listed defensive lineman Dean Lowry (hamstring) and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) as questionable to play.

Keke is one of the team’s best interior pass-rushers. He’s played 243 total snaps (10th most on the defense) as a starting defensive end for the Packers this season. His absence should mean more snaps for Tyler Lancaster and rookie T.J. Slaton, especially if Lowry is limited in any way or can’t go.

The Packers could elevate either Rocky McIntosh or Abdullah Anderson (or both) from the practice squad to provide depth along the defensive line this week.

Cornerback Kevin King doesn’t have an injury designation and will return after missing the last three games with a shoulder injury. The same goes for tight end Josiah Deguara (finger) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin (illness).

The Packers will also return receiver Davante Adams, and both left tackle David Bakhtiari (PUP) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (IR) could return if activated on Saturday.

The Chiefs ruled out offensive tackle Mike Remmers due to a knee injury, and defensive lineman Khalen Saunders is questionable with a knee injury.

