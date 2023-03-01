Packers restructure contract of DL Kenny Clark, create $11M of salary cap space

The Green Bay Packers restructured the contract of defensive lineman Kenny Clark and created a little over $11 million in salary cap space, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Clark had a $13 million base salary and $2 million roster bonus available to be converted into a signing bonus and prorated over the life of Clark’s contract, which lowers the cap hit in 2023 but adds cap hits to future years.

Like many of the team’s other contract restructures, Clark’s deal was specifically written to offer an easy lever for the Packers to pull now to create cap space. The team has now restructured the contracts of Clark, running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Preston Smith.

Per Yates, the Packers cleared $11.068 million off the team’s salary cap with the move, providing Brian Gutekunst with even more space to maneuver through the offseason. Previous restructures put the Packers around $6 million under the cap, so Gutekunst is well under now with the start of the new league year looming.

The other big contract the Packers are likely to restructure this offseason is offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who also has a roster bonus that can be converted to a signing bonus. The team can also lower the cap hits of veterans such as cornerback Rasul Douglas, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and punter Pat O’Donnell with restructures.

