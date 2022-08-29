Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ranked No. 3 in NFL Top 100 Players of 2022

For the second consecutive season after winning NFL MVP, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranked No. 3 in the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2022.

Rodgers finished below Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The list is compiled by votes from players around the NFL.

Over the past two seasons, Rodgers has thrown 85 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions while leading the Packers to 26 regular season wins. He is the NFL leader in touchdown passes, touchdown percentage, interception percentage, passer rating and QBR since 2020.

Rodgers has been ranked in the top 10 of the rankings eight times in the past 12 years. His highest finish was No. 1 in 2012. He was ranked No. 2 in 2015.

Here’s his video revealing his ranking:

Rodgers and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell were the only two members of the Packers current roster to make the Top 100 list. Former Packers receiver Davante Adams ranked No. 7.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire