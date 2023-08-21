Packers players on the roster bubble at each position group entering final week of training camp

The Green Bay Packers are entering the final week of training camp. A few open practices to the public and the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field are all that’s left for Matt LaFleur’s team before the 53-man roster is set and preparation for the regular season opener in Chicago officially begins.

With one week and one preseason game left, here are the players still sitting on the roster bubble after each position group:

Quarterback

Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford (8) drops back to throw

Roster locks: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford

Roster bubble: None

Clifford has been excellent through two preseason games and is, barring injury, all but locked in as the backup quarterback behind Love. Keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster doesn’t look possible or reasonable. The only question: Is McGough a lock to be the No. 3 on the practice squad, or will the Packers look elsewhere? McGough has hardly played during the preseason.

Running back

Aug 11, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon

Roster bubble: Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, Lew Nichols, Emanuel Wilson

What looked like a three-player battle to be the No. 3 (if the Packers keep three on the 53) has added a legitimate competitior in Wilson, who leads the NFL in rushing yards (174) through two preseason weeks. Goodson and Nichols are both injured and have missed time recently, complicating their path to the 53-man roster. Will they play in the preseason finale? They need to. While Wilson has been productive, he’s a perfect fit for the practice squad because he needs to learn how to pass-block and play special teams, and the Packers want his conditioning to improve. Taylor can do it all and is the current favorite to stick on the 53.

Wide receiver

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) celebrates after catching a long pass for a first down against the New England Patriots. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Roster locks: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Dontayvion Wicks

Roster bubble: Malik Heath, Grant DuBose, Bo Melton

Toure played into the fourth quarter against the Patriots but has been running with the first-team offense throughout training camp and is someone the Packers trust at a position lacking experience. Wicks is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, but he’s a fifth-round pick with upside. Would the Packers keep six or seven receivers? Heath has proven to be one of the team’s 53 best players. No question about it. DuBose is a seventh-round pick who has really come on since returning from a back injury. Melton is falling behind due to an injury. Keeping seven receivers might be the best option.

Tight end/fullback

Green Bay Packers fullback Henry Pearson (44) during training camp on Aug. 1, 2023, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Roster locks: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Josiah Deguara

Roster bubble: Austin Allen, Henry Pearson

Out for season: Tyler Davis

Allen needs to prove he can be a capable inline tight end and special teamer. He’s very much on the bubble, and the Packers could search through waivers after cutdowns to find a fourth tight end now that Davis is done for the year. Pearson is dealing with a knee injury, hurting his chances, but he’s a good bet for the practice squad.

Offensive line

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Roster locks: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Zach Tom, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman

Roster bubble: Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Caleb Jones, Jake Hanson, Luke Teunta, Cole Schneider

The Packers’ depth along the offensive line will make for hard decisions. Is Newman safe? Has Rhyan shown enough in Year 2 to make it? A surprise cut is possible here given how well-stocked the position group is entering the final week. However, injuries for Jones and Tenuta and now Hanson might make some tough decisions. Backup center is a potentially open roster spot.

Defensive line

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (99) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Roster locks: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks

Roster bubble: Jonathan Ford

Do the Packers want a sixth defensive linemen on the roster? Ford has improved, but he’d also be little more than a backup nose tackle on the 53-man roster. Trying to get him back on the practice squad (even after keeping him on the roster last year) might be the best route.

Edge rusher

Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) throws while under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Brenton Cox (57) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Hollins, Lukas Van Ness

Roster bubble: Brenton Cox Jr.

A strong position group overall. Can Cox make it as the sixth edge rusher? The Packers generally only keep five, but the undrafted free agent has proven to be a talented rusher. He’s produced pressures in both preseason games.

Inside linebacker

Green Bay Packers linebacker Tariq Carpenter (24) on the sidelines during Family Night on Aug. 5, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Roster locks: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie

Roster bubble: Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter, Jimmy Phillips

Wilson is a good bet to stick considering his ability and experience on special teams. Keeping five at linebacker might not be necessary, but the Packers love Carpenter on special teams, and Phillips has come on as a playmaker recently.

Cornerback

Safety

Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (36) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18)

Roster locks: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens

Roster bubble: Tarvarius Moore, Dallin Leavitt, Anthony Johnson Jr.,

Moore is dealing with a new knee injury, potentially putting his roster spot at risk. The Packers think Johnson is ascending, so it’d be tough to keep the rookie off the roster. Leavitt is a core special teamer. A surprise or two could happen at the team’s weakest position.

Specialists

Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan (41) punts the ball during practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Roster locks: Anders Carlson, Matt Orzech

Roster bubble: Pat O’Donnell, Daniel Whelan

The Packers’ kicker and long snapper are all but locked in, but a battle at punter remains. O’Donnell has been seen as the big favorite, but Whelan got the first crack at punting vs. the Patriots and has impressed with his kicking power.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire