Packers players react to Nathaniel Hackett leaving to be Broncos head coach

Several members of the Green Bay Packers took to social media to say farewell and pass along warm wishes to Nathaniel Hackett, who is leaving Green Bay to become the new head coach of the Denver Broncos

Hackett, who became a beloved character in Green Bay, was the Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons under Matt LaFleur. His positive energy and extensive football knowledge were felt throughout the offense.

Here’s a collection of social media responses from Packers players regarding Hackett’s departure to Denver:

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

One of the absolute best human beings and smartest coaches around. Man this makes my heart happy seeing great people get rewarded. I wish my guy nothing but the absolute best. https://t.co/LlP5KmxYWA — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) January 27, 2022

RB A.J. Dillon

Congratulations to coach Hackett and his family! Truly an amazing coach 🤝 https://t.co/an2yTRqFwj — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) January 27, 2022

WR Allen Lazard

QB Kurt Benkert

This is a W for the Broncos. Good luck coach! 🤟🏼 https://t.co/oS4mxfIdPD — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) January 27, 2022

Former Packers OL Lane Taylor

👏👏 the guys in Denver will love him! https://t.co/gbY6AKoFZS — Lane Taylor (@lanetaylor65) January 27, 2022

