Packers will play 10 games against 2020 playoff teams in 2021

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The addition of a 17th regular-season game in 2021 means the Green Bay Packers will play 10 games against 2020 playoff teams next season.

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs were added to the Packers’ list of opponents as part of the NFL’s expansion to 17 games. The Chiefs will join the Chicago Bears (twice), New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team as playoff teams on the Packers’ schedule in 2021.

Seven of the 10 teams finished above .500.

The only NFC playoff team from last year that the Packers won’t face in next year’s regular season is the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Overall, Green Bay’s opponents had an overall record of 133-122-1 last season, giving the Packers the NFL’s eighth-hardest schedule by win percentage in 2021.

Of course, last season’s finish guarantees nothing about next year. Not all playoff teams from 2020 will make the postseason again in 2021. But the Packers’ schedule also features games against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, three teams that didn’t make the postseason in 2020 but could rebound and be legit playoff contenders next season.

The Packers were 4-2 against playoff teams during the regular season in 2020, with wins over the Saints, Bears (twice) and Tennessee Titans and losses to the Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Packers beat the Rams and lost to the Buccaneers in the playoffs.

By win percentage, the Steelers have the hardest schedule in the NFL next season.

Of note, the Bears, Vikings and Detroit Lions all have harder schedules by win percentage.

Among the quarterbacks the Packers will face in 2021: Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield.

Packers opponents (2020 record)

Home: Chicago Bears (8-8), Detroit Lions (5-11), Minnesota Vikings (7-9), Cleveland Browns (11-5), Los Angeles Rams (10-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4), Seattle Seahawks (12-4), Washington Football Team (7-9)

Away: Chicago Bears (8-8), Detroit Lions (5-11), Minnesota Vikings (7-9), Arizona Cardinals (8-8), Baltimore Ravens (11-5), Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1), Kansas City Chiefs (14-2), New Orleans Saints (12-4), San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

