Packers place CB Kevin King on COVID-19 reserve list, elevate S Innis Gaines from practice squad

The gameday roster for the Green Bay Packers keeps shifting ahead of Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. CT kickoff from Lambeau Field. Hours after placing cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team placed cornerback Kevin King on the same list and elevated safety Innis Gaines as a replacement from the practice squad.

King is no longer a starter, but he played 13 snaps in a subpackage role on defense and six more on special teams last week in Baltimore.

King will miss his seventh game of the season. He missed the previous six due to injuries.

Without King and Jean-Charles, the Packers are down to Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Chandon Sullivan and Isaac Yiadom as the four available cornerbacks for Saturday against the Browns.

Gaines, a rookie safety from TCU, could help on special teams. The Packers picked Gaines over cornerback Kabion Ento from the practice squad, so the team must feel fine at the position entering the contest.

King joins Jean-Charles and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the list. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark came off the list on Friday.

List