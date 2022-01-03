Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 17 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers produced a dominant effort in all three phases of the game during a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

The performance was arguably the team’s most complete game of the season. At Pro Football Focus, the Packers produced the highest overall grade of the year in a single game,

The Vikings didn’t have their starting quarterback, but it might not have mattered. The Packers were overwhelmingly good in primetime.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 17 win over the Vikings.

Top 5 offense

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

1. QB Aaron Rodgers, 90.2

2. WR Davante Adams, 89.0

3. WR Allen Lazard, 79.0

4. RT Dennis Kelly, 75.1

5. RB Aaron Jones, 73.8

Rodgers produced three big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays, and of his nine completions, two were considered drops.

Adams caught 11 of 13 targets, made three contested catches and averaged 3.5 yards per route run.

Lazard also caught three contested catches, including his touchdown. He ran 23 routes from the slot.

Kelly was the team’s highest-graded run blocker, and he didn’t allow a single pressure over 46 pass-blocking snaps.

Jones created 49 yards after contact, 35 yards after the catch and forced five missed tackles overall.

Top 5 defense

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

1. LB Krys Barnes, 92.3

2. OLB Rashan Gary, 85.5

3. LB De’Vondre Campbell, 85.2

4. DL Dean Lowry, 79.8

5. DL Tyler Lancaster, 78.8

Barnes had three tackles, and all three were considered stops. He also broke up two passes and allowed only two catches for two yards in coverage.

Gary created a game-high eight pressures, including a sack and three quarterback hits. He also had two stops against the run.

Campbell produced a game-high six stops, including three stops on third down. He allowed only 22 yards on six targets into his coverage.

Lowry delivered four pressures (all hurries) and graded out well against the run over 35 snaps.

Lancaster was the team’s second-highest graded run defender (behind only Gary). He had two defensive stops against the run.

Bottom 5 offense

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

1. TE Josiah Deguara, 50.7

2. TE Dominique Dafney, 51.2

3. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 52.0

4. QB Jordan Love, 52.4

5. WR Equanimeous St. Brown, 57.8

Deguara dropped a touchdown pass and had only 11 receiving yards on 20 routes run.

Dafney graded out poorly in both the passing game and as a run blocker over 19 snaps.

Valdes-Scantling caught only one pass for three yards on three targets despite running 35 routes.

Love threw only four passes total, but he averaged only 4.8 yards per attempt and was inaccurate on a third-down throw.

St. Brown missed at least two blocks, including one in front of a quick throw to Davante Adams. He caught one pass for 14 yards.

Bottom 5 defense

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Gpg Packers Vs Vikings 01022022 0017

1. CB Isaac Yiadom, 28.9

2. DL Abdullah Anderson, 55.1

3. OLB Tipa Galeai, 57.9

4. S Darnell Savage, 58.4

5. LB Oren Burks, 64.2

Yiadom gave up a 30-yard pass to K.J. Osborn and committed two penalties over eight snaps.

Anderson had just one pressure over 14 pass-rushing snaps.

Galeai was on the field for 11 pass-rushing snaps but had just one hurry.

Savage was in coverage for Sean Mannion’s touchdown pass to Osborn in the second half.

Burks didn’t record a statistic over eight snaps, including seven against the run.

Other notables

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Over 45 dropbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love were under pressure just seven times. Rodgers completed 27 of 32 passes from clean pockets.

Sean Mannion was under pressure on 13 of his 39 dropbacks. The Packers produced 20 total pressures.

Packers running backs forced eight missed tackles in the run game and gained 131 yards after first contact.

The Packers had 11 defensive players grade at 70.0 overall or better.

The Packers had just one missed tackle on defense.

Mason Crosby made all seven of his kicks (three field goals, four extra points) and earned his second-highest grade of the season.

