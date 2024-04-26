New Packers OL Jordan Morgan will wear No. 77

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, the Green Bay Packers’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will wear the No. 77 uniform with his new team.

Morgan wore No. 77 in high school and during all five seasons at Arizona.

Kadeem Telfort, a 2023 undrafted free agent, is also still listed as wearing No. 77 on the Packers’ official roster. It’s possible Telfort could switch to No. 76, a number he wore in college (Florida) which is now open after Jon Runyan Jr. departed in free agency.

Morgan, a first-rounder, got his preferred number.

Former players to wear No. 77 in Green Bay: Cullen Jenkins, Billy Turner, Ron Kostelnik, Mike Butler, Tony Mandarich, John Michels, Adam Pankey.

Morgan made 37 starts at left tackle for Arizona. He was a two-time All-Pac 12 pick (2022, 2023) and two-time team captain. Morgan started games at left tackle during all five seasons at Arizona, including as a true freshman in 2019.

The Packers made Morgan the No. 25 overall pick in the first round.

