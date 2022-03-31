Packers notebook: Gutekunst, LaFleur speak at NFL Annual Meeting

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media at the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida earlier this week.

Here are some quick notes from the pair:

Replacing explosive plays

Of Aaron Rodgers’ 23 passing plays of at least 28 yards last season, 17 were produced by Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who are no longer in Green Bay. Replacing the big-play production is now a top priority this offseason.

“You can never have enough guys that can make those big explosive plays,” LaFleur said. “Typically, I would say, when you’re able to create those explosives, a lot of times that leads to points. It’s not going to be easy to replace by any stretch.”

In an effort to get more weapons in the passing game, LaFleur said he envisions “a lot” happening at the wide receiver position between now and Week 1.

Packers like Savage at safety

The Packers think Darnell Savage can play in the slot, but the team clearly thinks he’s best used as a deep safety.

“He’s so good at so many different things, and him and Adrian (Amos) complement each other so well. Certainly, having him come from a deeper level can give quarterbacks fits as well. But if we need him to go in there and do that, he has the skill set to do it,” Gutekunst said.

Savage played 152 snaps in the slot compared to 713 as a free safety last season, per Pro Football Focus. The Packers are planning on using Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas in the slot in 2022.

Reed provides depth, pass-rushing for defensive line

The Packers see free-agent addition Jarran Reed as a starting-caliber player who can give the defense more pass-rush production from the defensive line spot. He’ll join Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and TJ Slaton as the top four up front.

“I think he’s another guy, we have a pretty good group in there,” Gutekunst said. “It gives us a fourth in that rotation right now. This guy started 20 games last year, he’s a multi-year starter. I think we can plug him in there. As a pass-rusher, he’ll give us a little bit more than in the past. Getting a proven player like Jarran at this point in free agency was important for us.”

Reed has four seasons with 20 or more pressures.

Excitement about Tom Clements

New Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements is 68 years old and wasn’t in football last season, but LaFleur can hardly tell he was away.

“He has a lot of great ideas,” LaFleur said. “He must have been thinking about ball every day when he was away from the game because he’s as sharp as they come. I can see why he was so instrumental in the development of Aaron, and I’m excited to add a guy like that to our staff.”

Not afraid to draft multiple WRs

The Packers are willing to spend multiple draft picks on one position, including receiver. During his last draft in 2017, Ted Thompson drafted three running backs (Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Devante Mays). During his first draft in 2018, Gutekunst drafted three receivers (J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown).

“My history, and even with Ted’s history, I don’t think we’ve ever shied away from taking multiple players at one position in a draft,” Gutekunst said. “So, certainly if the right players are there, we wouldn’t shy away from that.”

Work ahead for Vrable

With a couple of rookies likely on the way and the potential for a first-year player to be thrust into a leading role at wide receiver, a coach like Jason Vrable – the team’s receiver coach and passing game coordinator – has a lot of work ahead to get a young player ready to play with Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s going to be a lot of work for a guy like Jason Vrable and, really, everybody on our offense to get anybody up to speed, especially when you’re talking about playing with a guy like Aaron Rodgers, who, you better be on high alert at all times because he might give you the most subtle signal and you’ve got to see that,” LaFleur said.

On releasing Turner

Gutekunst said the salary cap restrictions and the emergence of young players along the offensive line – including offensive tackle Yosh Nijman – led the team to release veteran Billy Turner.

“The salary cap thing played a big part in that,” Gutekunst said. “Billy was a warrior for us. Can’t say enough good things about Billy. We had some young offensive linemen start to emerge. Again, another tough decision, but one we thought was right for the organization.”

Gutekunst said Nijman just “needed an opportunity” and he performed “exceptionally well” during extended playing time in 2021.

Will Rodgers participate during offseason workout program?

Rodgers didn’t participate last offseason and then won NFL MVP for the second straight year, so LaFleur isn’t worried about his quarterback not being around again this summer, even with all the moving parts on offense.

“We’re talking about something that’s voluntary,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, yeah, you’d love everyone to be part of the offseason. But as we’ve seen in the past, it doesn’t have a huge impact on how he’s going to perform.”

Rodgers’ new deal includes only $50,000 in workout bonuses. LaFleur said there’s plenty of time during training camp for Rodgers to get on the same page as everyone within the offense, including rookie receivers.

