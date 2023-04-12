Packers met with Utah State QB Logan Bonner at pro day

The Green Bay Packers were one of several teams to meet with quarterback Logan Bonner at Utah State’s pro day in March, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Bonner, who threw 42 touchdown passes over two seasons after transferring from Arkansas State, is a potential Day 3 draft option or a priority free agent.

At the pro day, Bonner (6-0, 223) ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.8 seconds, hit 32″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-8 in the broad jump and finished the three-cone drill in 7.23 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.37 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) is 6.02 out of 10.0.

Bonner threw 30 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions over 24 games at Arkansas State. In 2021, he tossed 36 touchdown passes and averaged 8.5 yards per attempt during a breakout first season for Utah State. Injuries limited him to just four games in 2022. Following last season, Bonner participated in the Tropical Bowl and College Gridiron Showcase, two events for draft prospects.

The Packers are attempting to find backup options behind first-year starter Jordan Love. Bonner could be a practice squad option in 2023 if he lands in Green Bay.

Other players who worked out at Utah State’s pro day include receivers Brian Cobbs and Justin McGriff, kicker Connor Coles, running back Calvin Tyler Jr., offensive lineman Chandler Dolphin and safeties Gurvan Hall Jr. and Hunter Reynolds.

