Packers losing senior analyst Tim Lester to Iowa

The Green Bay Packers are expected to lose senior analyst Tim Lester to the University of Iowa. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Iowa is hiring Lester to be the school’s new offensive coordinator.

Lester, who was previously the head coach at Western Michigan, spent one season in Green Bay. He was an analyst for Matt LaFleur on the defensive side of the ball.

LaFleur and Lester were teammates together at Western Michigan in 1998 and 1999.

At Iowa, Lester will replace Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator. The Hawkeyes finished last season ranked last in yards per game by over 17 yards (235.4).

Lester assisted with the defense in Green Bay, but his specialty is on the offensive side. He was a prolific college quarterback at Western Michigan, and his coaching background is based mostly with coordinating offense and overseeing quarterbacks.

The Packers are making big changes on defense. Coordinator Joe Barry was let go earlier this week and the search is on to find his replacement.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire