Packers lose WR Randall Cobb to groin injury vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers will have to play the second half of Sunday’s showdown against the Los Angeles Rams without the services of veteran receiver Randall Cobb.

The Packers ruled out Cobb for the rest of the game with a groin injury.

Cobb was terrific in the first half, catching four passes for a game-high 94 yards and a touchdown. His yardage total set a new season-high.

It’s unclear when Cobb was injured. He limped off the field early in the first half with an apparent lower-body injury, but he quickly returned.

Cobb caught a 54-yard pass to set up a score, and he put the Packers up 20-10 with a 7-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

The Packers will roll with Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard at receiver in the second half.

It’s possible coach Matt LaFleur will provide an update on Cobb’s status following Sunday’s game.