Packers list Jaire Alexander, AJ Dillon questionable vs. 49ers

The Packers have four players listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the 49ers.

Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back AJ Dillon, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and punter Daniel Whelan are all questionable at San Francisco.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Whelan is dealing with an illness but the team expects him to be good to go for the game.

The Packers have one player ruled out, outside linebacker Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare, who suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury on Sunday against the Cowboys.