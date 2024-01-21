Packers LB Eric Wilson has the hustle play of the year on a huge fumble recovery

Eric Wilson of the Green Bay Packers made a huge special teams play against the 49ers. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It's rare that a fumble recovery gets praised by everyone. Eric Wilson deserved it.

The Green Bay Packers linebacker was hustling behind a long kickoff return when he made one of the biggest plays of a divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers had just taken a 14-13 in the third quarter when Keisean Nixon broke a long kickoff return into 49ers territory. When Nixon cut across the field, he got hit and fumbled. It was raining and the ball was slippery. That's what made Wilson's play even more impressive.

While the ball was on the ground and Packers fans were in a full panic, Wilson came out of nowhere at full speed, diving on the ball and securing it for a key recovery.

What a rollercoaster!



Huge Keisean Nixon return, he fumbles, but the Packers jump on it.



If Wilson hadn't been running full speed to follow the play, the 49ers likely get that fumble. But he was hustling and the Packers kept possession. A few plays later Green Bay scored to take the lead.

Wilson has been in the NFL for seven seasons with four different teams. He has started just two games on defense since 2020. He didn't start any games for the Packers' defense this season. But on Saturday night, he made one of the biggest plays in a postseason game simply by sticking with the play all the way until the end.