Packers to interview Eagles’ quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson for vacant OC job

The #Packers interviewed #Chargers TEs coach Kevin Koger and are expected to interview #Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson for their vacant OC job, sources say. Luke Getsy and Adam Stenavich are the top in-house candidates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Jalen Hurts’ most trusted on-field confidant could be on the move, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson will interview for the Packers’ vacant offensive coordinator job.

Green Bay has an opening after Nathaniel Hackett became the Denver Broncos’ new head coach.

The Packers have interviewed Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger, Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, and Packers offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich.

A former college quarterback at Utah who has known the Hurts family for years, Johnson just completed his first season with the Eagles after serving as the offensive coordinator for the University of Florida, helping get Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts to the NFL.

