Packers inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 6 vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers will have star edge rusher Rashan Gary available on Sunday against the New York Jets. Despite being listed as questionable with a toe injury, Gary is officially active and will play in Week 6.

It’s a big boost to a defense that needs to bounce back after a disappointing effort in London last week.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, is inactive. He was ruled out on Friday.

The team’s other four inactive players are also rookies. The Packers listed only three players with injury designations on Friday, and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) isn’t included here because he was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Here’s a quick look at the inactive list for the Packers in Week 6:

Inactive list

WR Christian Watson

OT Rasheed Walker

OL Sean Rhyan

WR Samori Toure

DL Jonathan Ford

Watson is hurt again and will miss a second game in six weeks. The 2022 season appears to be a redshirt year for Walker, Rhyan, Toure and Ford. All four are healthy scratches once again.

Who’s in

Gary will play. The Packers also have quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) and offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins available, as expected. Rookie Devonte Wyatt will also return after missing last week. All things considered, this is a very healthy football team at this point in the season.

Jets inactive list

OLB Jermaine Johnson

QB Mike White

OL Mike Remmers

TE Jeremy Ruckert

S Tony Adams

WR Denzel Mims

CB Bryce Hall

