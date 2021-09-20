Packers hosting visits for veteran free agents Taco Charlton, R.J. McIntosh

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers might be on the verge of adding some veteran help for the front of Joe Barry’s defense.

The team held official visits for free agents Taco Charlton and R.J. McIntosh on Monday, per the league’s transaction wire.

Charlton was a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He has produced 11 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for losses while playing in 44 games for three teams (Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins) over the last four years.

McIntosh was a fifth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2018. He played in 18 games over his first two NFL seasons but hasn’t been in a regular-season game since 2019.

The Packers could be looking to upgrade the depth at edge rusher and the defensive line after a disappointing Week 1 effort. And edge rusher might be a priority after losing Za’Darius Smith (back) to injured reserve.

If the visits went well, a signing could be possible as soon as Tuesday. The Packers play the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Monday night.

The Packers also held tryouts for linebackers Peter Kalambayi, Shareef Miller and Tuzar Skipper. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported this weekend that the Packers were looking for linebacker help via trade.

