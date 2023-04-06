Packers hosting Tennessee OT Darnell Wright on official pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers will host Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright on an official top-30 visit before the 2023 NFL draft, according to Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy.

Teams are allowed up to 30 visits from prospects before the draft. The Packers’ current list of reported visits can be found here: Tracking Packers; official pre-draft visits ahead of 2023 NFL draft.

Wright (6-5, 333) started 42 games and played almost 2,800 snaps over four seasons as a five-star recruit at Tennessee, including starts at left tackle (13) and right tackle (27). He was a 2022 All-SEC selection and a Senior Bowl participant.

After giving up eight sacks combined as a sophomore and junior, Wright didn’t allow a sack and gave up just eight total pressures during a standout senior season in Knoxville. His most impressive performance came against Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, a likely top five pick. Four years of starting experience in the SEC and an ascending level of play as a senior vaulted Wright into the first-round conversation for the 2023 draft.

His elite athleticism at 333 pounds helps his case. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Wright ran the 40-yard dash in 5.01 seconds, hit 29″ in the vertical leap and 9-6 in the broad jump. His arms measured 33 3/4″ long. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.77 out of 10.0, meaning he’s one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the draft class.

The Packers view offensive tackle as a premium position and often target the best athletes in the first round, making Wright a true option for Brian Gutekunst at No. 15 overall.

In fact, Gutekunst and the Packers were in Knoxville for Tennessee’s pro day, so the interest in Wright (and even Hendon Hooker) appears to be real.

If selected by the Packers, Wright could be the long-term starting option at right tackle or even the future replacement on the left side for David Bakhtiari.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire