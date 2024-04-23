Packers hosted South Carolina WR Xavier Legette on top 30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers hosted South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Legette said he’s been on 14 total visits during the pre-draft process.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire is tracking all the reported visits here.

Legette (6-2, 221) caught 113 passes for 1,678 yards and 12 touchdowns across 53 games and 32 starts at South Carolina. He was an All-SEC selection in 2023 after setting career highs in catches (73), receiving yards (1,255) and touchdowns (7). In 2022, he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Legette has experience as both a kickoff returner and covering kicks and punts on special teams.

At the combine, Legette ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, hit 40″ in the vertical leap and covered 10-6 in the broad jump. He finished 24 reps on the bench press at his pro day. Although he didn’t test agilities, Legette has a Relative Athletic Score of 9.88 out of 10.0.

What did teams tell Legette during his visits?

“Their biggest takeaway has been my ability to high-point the football,” Legette told Melo. “Teams are impressed with my ability to climb the ladder and go get it. I turn those 50-50 balls into my ball. Everybody sees me being versatile enough to move me around their formations as well.”

Legette, a South Carolina native, is 23 years old. He was invited to and participated at the Senior Bowl.

Legette is the No. 43 overall player on the consensus big board, giving him second-round potential. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Legette as a third-round player. The Packers have four picks between the second and third rounds.

