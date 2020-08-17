Packers host tryout for 6 free agents, including 3 LBs

The Green Bay Packers hosted a tryout for six different players on Monday, including three different linebackers.

According to the NFL’s daily tryout list, the Packers held a workout for linebacker Joey Alfieri, nose tackle Javier Edwards, linebacker D’Juan Hines, linebacker Drew Lewis, guard Reginald McKenzie and defensive tackle Walter Palmore.

Although teams were originally restricted from having tryouts without the intention of signing, the league now allows normal workouts for free agents under new protocols.

Alfieri, an undrafted free agent from Stanford, has spent time with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

McKenzie, the son of former Packers personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, was born in Green Bay and has played for several professional teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. A sixth-round pick in 2018, he has played both defensive line and offensive line but is now listed as a guard.

Although the players worked out on Monday, the Packers didn’t announce any signings to the roster. Usually, teams use Monday workouts to help update their available player board.

The Packers roster remains at 80 players. Jace Sternberger and Treyvon Hester were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.